Contract Signed To Develop 'One Window Portal System' For Facilitation Of STZs

Published June 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) the Systems Limited on Wednesday signed here a contract for development and implementation of 'One Window Portal System' aimed at supporting ease of doing business initiatives and facilitating licensed domestic and global technology companies in Special Technology Zones (STZs).

Among others, the signing ceremony was attended by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad, senior representatives from both organizations along with leading professionals from the tech industry, business community, academia, government and think-tanks.

"STZA's One Window Portal will be a digital system to facilitate STZA licensed companies," a news release said.

The facility would enable companies to be digitally on boarded and connect them with various government and regulatory agencies.

This would also help promote transparency, improving ease of doing business and facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

The One-Window Portal is a key component of the STZA's overall vision of developing a scientific and technological ecosystem through development of zones to accelerate technology development in the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Systems Limited Asif Peer gave an overview of the scope of work and said his company was committed to bring technology-driven innovative solutions to the public sector in the country.

Asim Ahmad said, being the apex revenue collection body of the government, the FBR had a strategic role in providing business-friendly environment.

"The STZA One Window Portal will facilitate local and foreign investors. It will also be integrated on real-time basis with FBR and Customs systems. We are fully committed to provide all requisite support to STZA in this regard," he added.

Chairman STZA Amer Hashmi presented a strategic overview of the global innovation and technology ecosystem.

He explained that how technology interventions could standardize and optimize the investor journey, including fast-tracking investor facilitation in areas like regulatory approvals and troubleshooting.

"STZA is building a world-class technology ecosystem. Special Technology Zones will provide an enabling business environment for local and foreign firms. The One-Window facility will be provided to all Zone Enterprises and Zone Developers" he remarked.

