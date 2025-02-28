Contractor arrested for overcharging worshipers at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration arrested a contractor responsible for managing shoe storage outside Faisal Mosque for allegedly overcharging worshipers during Friday prayers.

The action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Farwa Batool, marking a swift response to public complaints, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

During the busy Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque, worshipers reported being charged extra fees for shoe storage by the contractor managing the service.

This led to widespread dissatisfaction among the public, prompting immediate action from the district administration. Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Farwa Batool intervened, ensuring the contractor was apprehended and the issue addressed.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by citizens during peak prayer times, where essential services like shoe storage become crucial. Overcharging not only disrupts the experience of worshipers but also undermines trust in service providers. The arrest serves as a reminder that such practices will not be tolerated, and authorities are committed to protecting public interests.

This swift action by the administration reflects a broader effort to maintain order and fairness in public spaces, especially during religious gatherings. It also underscores the importance of accountability for those entrusted with providing essential services to the community.