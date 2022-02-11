UrduPoint.com

Contractor Booked For Selling Sand On High Rates

District administration arrested a contractor for selling a loaded tractor-trolley of sand at high rates and imposed a fine on the violator during a crackdown launched here on Friday

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala launched a crackdown against dealers involved in selling sand at high rates.

The officer arrested a contractor Akhtar Abbas over violations at Basti Laang and sent him to jail for six months.

A fine of Rs 90,000 has also been imposed on the violator.

The Deputy Commissioner said in a statement that the sale of sand would be ensured at controlled rates and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that all assistant commissioners have been asked to check the quality, quantity, and rates of sand in their respective areas.

He directed the concerned officers to continue cracking down on those selling sand at exorbitant prices.

>