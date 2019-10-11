UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contractor Confesses Of Paying Rs 3.6m To Ex- MDWASA To Gain Govt Contract

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

Contractor confesses of paying Rs 3.6m to Ex- MDWASA to gain govt contract

A private contractor appeared in Accountability Court Quetta has confessed of guilty to paying Rs 3.6 m to Ex- Managing Director WASA to get govt contract to the tune of 17.0 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A private contractor appeared in Accountability Court Quetta has confessed of guilty to paying Rs 3.6 m to Ex- Managing Director WASA to get govt contract to the tune of 17.0 million. Accountability Court judge Pazeer Baloch was hearing the case against former MD WASA Hamid Lateef Rana who is facing the charges of corruption in NAB reference, said press release issued here Friday.

Senior Prosecutor NAB Balochistan Zameer Ahmed appeared before the court. Contractor Noorul Haq while recording his statement before the Accountability Court admitted that he paid Rs 3.6 million to former MD WASA to get government contract worth Rs 17.0 million.However, NAB Balochistan had filed reference in the Accountability Court in the year 2016 against former MD WASA on corruption charges. The accused was sent on judicial remand in year 2017.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau 2017 2016 Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Global Hand-washing Day to be marked on Oct 15 in ..

3 minutes ago

Will go to any extent to give Kashmiris their self ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, China hold 7th meeting of JWG on Transpo ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly Committee seeks report on Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

NAB rebuts allegations leveled by DAWN as concocte ..

14 minutes ago

US to Send Thousands of Troops to Saudi Arabia Fol ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.