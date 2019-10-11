Contractor confesses of paying Rs 3.6m to Ex- MDWASA to gain govt contract

A private contractor appeared in Accountability Court Quetta has confessed of guilty to paying Rs 3.6 m to Ex- Managing Director WASA to get govt contract to the tune of 17.0 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A private contractor appeared in Accountability Court Quetta has confessed of guilty to paying Rs 3.6 m to Ex- Managing Director WASA to get govt contract to the tune of 17.0 million . Accountability Court judge Pazeer Baloch was hearing the case against former MD WASA Hamid Lateef Rana who is facing the charges of corruption in NAB reference, said press release issued here Friday.

Senior Prosecutor NAB Balochistan Zameer Ahmed appeared before the court. Contractor Noorul Haq while recording his statement before the Accountability Court admitted that he paid Rs 3.6 million to former MD WASA to get government contract worth Rs 17.0 million.However, NAB Balochistan had filed reference in the Accountability Court in the year 2016 against former MD WASA on corruption charges. The accused was sent on judicial remand in year 2017.