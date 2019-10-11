Contractor Confesses Of Paying Rs 3.6m To Ex- MDWASA To Gain Govt Contract
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:56 PM
A private contractor appeared in Accountability Court Quetta has confessed of guilty to paying Rs 3.6 m to Ex- Managing Director WASA to get govt contract to the tune of 17.0 million
Senior Prosecutor NAB Balochistan Zameer Ahmed appeared before the court. Contractor Noorul Haq while recording his statement before the Accountability Court admitted that he paid Rs 3.6 million to former MD WASA to get government contract worth Rs 17.0 million.However, NAB Balochistan had filed reference in the Accountability Court in the year 2016 against former MD WASA on corruption charges. The accused was sent on judicial remand in year 2017.