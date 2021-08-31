Contractor held for overcharging in parking fee

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested a contractor of parking stand of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for overcharging in parking fee

On a complaint, the AC City rushed to the spot and found the contractor Naseer Ahmad involved in receiving excessive parking fee than its fixed rate.

Therefore, the AC City got arrested the contractor and warned that no one would beallowed to violate rules of parking stands.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused.