UrduPoint.com

Contractor Held For Overcharging In Parking Fee

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:43 PM

Contractor held for overcharging in parking fee

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested a contractor of parking stand of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for overcharging in parking fee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested a contractor of parking stand of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for overcharging in parking fee.

On a complaint, the AC City rushed to the spot and found the contractor Naseer Ahmad involved in receiving excessive parking fee than its fixed rate.

Therefore, the AC City got arrested the contractor and warned that no one would beallowed to violate rules of parking stands.

Civil Lines police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

32 minutes ago
 Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate ..

Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate change impacts

36 seconds ago
 US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convinc ..

US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convince 25% of Unvaccinated to Get J ..

38 seconds ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

1 hour ago
 Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thou ..

Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thousands seeking aid

39 seconds ago
 Drive against dengue gears up in city

Drive against dengue gears up in city

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.