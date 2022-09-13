UrduPoint.com

Contractor Held For Using Substandard Material

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Contractor held for using substandard material

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Circle office Sargodha arrested a contractor for using poor quality material for the construction of police station building Kot Momin.

According to official sources, Regional Director Anti Corruption, Asma Ejaaz Cheema came to know that contractor Tahir khan used substandard material in the construction of police station building Kot Momin which caused a loss of Rs 192,931 to national exchequer.

Sources informed that the newly constructed building had collapsed within two months.

Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked circle officer investigation Muhammad Akram to arrest theaccused who netted the contractor and recovered the loss of Rs 192,931 from him.

Related Topics

Corruption Poor Police Station Sargodha Circle Kot Momin From

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

1 hour ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

1 hour ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

3 hours ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.