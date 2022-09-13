Contractor held for using substandard material

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Circle office Sargodha arrested a contractor for using poor quality material for the construction of police station building Kot Momin.

According to official sources, Regional Director Anti Corruption, Asma Ejaaz Cheema came to know that contractor Tahir khan used substandard material in the construction of police station building Kot Momin which caused a loss of Rs 192,931 to national exchequer.

Sources informed that the newly constructed building had collapsed within two months.

Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked circle officer investigation Muhammad Akram to arrest theaccused who netted the contractor and recovered the loss of Rs 192,931 from him.