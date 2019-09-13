Contractor of coalmine shot dead, one injured in Harnai firing

Some unknown armed men gunned down a contractor of coalmine and injured one miner at Talib Lease Coalmines area of Harnai district on Friday

According to police sources, the victim identified as a contractor Sarwar Kakar was near the coalmine when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries and a worker sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the area and started investigation.