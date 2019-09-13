UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contractor Of Coalmine Shot Dead, One Injured In Harnai Firing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Contractor of coalmine shot dead, one injured in Harnai firing

Some unknown armed men gunned down a contractor of coalmine and injured one miner at Talib Lease Coalmines area of Harnai district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unknown armed men gunned down a contractor of coalmine and injured one miner at Talib Lease Coalmines area of Harnai district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a contractor Sarwar Kakar was near the coalmine when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries and a worker sustained injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to nearby hospital.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died Harnai SITE From

Recent Stories

National Curriculum Council established to introdu ..

4 minutes ago

Burl guides Zimbabwe to 144-5 in Bangladesh T20

4 minutes ago

British Prime Minister 'cautiously optimistic' on ..

4 minutes ago

Worldwide reaction on Kashmir crisis exposes false ..

5 minutes ago

Robbers kill man over resistance in Quetta

10 minutes ago

Vaping a gateway to teen smoking: Study

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.