Contractor parking stand held for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested a contractor for overcharging in parking fee in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the AC City received complaints that Contractor of FIC Parking Stand was charging parking fee of Rs 20 for motorcycle and Rs 50 for car, whereas official parking fee of these vehicles was fixed and displayed at Rs10 and Rs 30 only.

Therefore, the AC City along with civil lines police raided and arrested contractor Jameel.

He was locked behind bars after registering a case.

Further investigation was underway.