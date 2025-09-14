Open Menu

Contractor Repays Rs5.2M After Embezzlement Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A contractor has reportedly deposited 5.2 million rupees into government's treasury after an Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inquiry found he used substandard materials and embezzled funds during the construction of the District Headquarters Hospital Batkhela.

Following multiple public complaints, the Anti-Corruption department launched an investigation that revealed a loss of Rs 5,240,072 to the treasury due to the contractor's actions.

The department held the contractor responsible and ordered him to return the full amount, which he has now done.

