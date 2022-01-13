Contractor snubbed over slow pace on Cardiology extension project : Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed snubbed contractor of Cardiology Extension block Project of Multan over slow pace of work and directed Superintending Engineer Building to set up camp office at the site.

During his visit of different ongoing projects along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given special task to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time. He said that efforts were being made to complete all development projects of health sector in order to facilitate masses. He said that provision of best health facilities to masses was top priority of the government and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The commissioner said that the contractor would black listed over use of poor quality material and slow pace of work. He said that CM Punjab paying special focus on improvement of health facilities across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that culture of the South Punjab would be highlighted in all ongoing development projects.

He said that tender for purchase of machinery of the cardiology extension block would be opened soon after completion of the project and it would be installed in the building as early as possible.

He said that inspection of the all ongoing development projects was being made as per directives of the CM Punjab. He urged contractors and concerned officers to inform him in case of any problem related to the project.

The officers concerned briefed Commissioner and deputy commissioner that the construction of Mother and Child Care Hospital having capacity of 200 beds would be completed in April 2023 and the project was being completed with funds of Rs three billion. The officers were briefed that the cardiology extension block project was being completed with funds of Rs three billion after that more 208 beds would be added to capacity.

The commissioner was informed that the old cardiology building have capacity of 279 beds while construction of residential block for doctors and nurses was also continued.

Director Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.