UrduPoint.com

Contractor Snubbed Over Slow Pace On Cardiology Extension Project : Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Contractor snubbed over slow pace on Cardiology extension project : Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed snubbed contractor of Cardiology Extension block Project of Multan over slow pace of work and directed Superintending Engineer Building to set up camp office at the site

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed snubbed contractor of Cardiology Extension block Project of Multan over slow pace of work and directed Superintending Engineer Building to set up camp office at the site.

During his visit of different ongoing projects along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given special task to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time. He said that efforts were being made to complete all development projects of health sector in order to facilitate masses. He said that provision of best health facilities to masses was top priority of the government and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The commissioner said that the contractor would black listed over use of poor quality material and slow pace of work. He said that CM Punjab paying special focus on improvement of health facilities across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that culture of the South Punjab would be highlighted in all ongoing development projects.

He said that tender for purchase of machinery of the cardiology extension block would be opened soon after completion of the project and it would be installed in the building as early as possible.

He said that inspection of the all ongoing development projects was being made as per directives of the CM Punjab. He urged contractors and concerned officers to inform him in case of any problem related to the project.

The officers concerned briefed Commissioner and deputy commissioner that the construction of Mother and Child Care Hospital having capacity of 200 beds would be completed in April 2023 and the project was being completed with funds of Rs three billion. The officers were briefed that the cardiology extension block project was being completed with funds of Rs three billion after that more 208 beds would be added to capacity.

The commissioner was informed that the old cardiology building have capacity of 279 beds while construction of residential block for doctors and nurses was also continued.

Director Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Visit SITE April All Government Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President Alvi asks golf federation to give honora ..

President Alvi asks golf federation to give honorary membership to top golfers

5 minutes ago
 Russia to blame for Europe's natural gas crisis

Russia to blame for Europe's natural gas crisis

5 minutes ago
 South Africa set 212 to win test and series with I ..

South Africa set 212 to win test and series with India

5 minutes ago
 Portugal reports record 40,945 COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

Portugal reports record 40,945 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 China sentences two to death for smuggling drugs t ..

China sentences two to death for smuggling drugs to Taiwan

8 minutes ago
 PDWP approves worth Rs 49866 mln development schem ..

PDWP approves worth Rs 49866 mln development schemes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.