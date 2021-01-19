UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contractor, Two Officials Pleads Guilty To Financial Embezzlement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

Contractor, two officials pleads guilty to financial embezzlement

A local government's contractor was pleaded guilty to committing financial embezzlement into a sewerage scheme worth one million rupees during inquiry concluded on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A local government's contractor was pleaded guilty to committing financial embezzlement into a sewerage scheme worth one million rupees during inquiry concluded on Tuesday.

The contractor named Javed Akram allegedly committed fraud in the department's account with the connivance of Sub-Engineer Muhammad Saleem and Council Officer Bilal Qureshi.

Earlier Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has marked the inquiry to Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang against the contractor on a complaint put up by the local named Muhammad Khalid Mahmood about a sewerage scheme initiated at Basti Ojlan Walla, Moza Jalabad here.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood was taking action against the contractor referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption for registration of a case against the officials found guilty.

He also blacklisted the contract company called Take Star and stopped to hold it further operation.

He said they were pursuing zero tolerance policy on corruption.

He said they would soon start process of holding inspection of all completed development schemes and work to this regard was underway to ensure transparency following vision of CM Punjab.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Company All Government Million

Recent Stories

47,982 vehicles, motorcycles registered in Rwp Div ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk regrets 'groundless' decision to strip Belar ..

2 minutes ago

Philippine University Concerned Over Academic Free ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement in Decemb ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Gov't Says Biden Never Reached Out to Disc ..

10 minutes ago

Eradicating poverty topmost agenda of PM Khan, say ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.