Contractor, two officials pleads guilty to financial embezzlement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A local government's contractor was pleaded guilty to committing financial embezzlement into a sewerage scheme worth one million rupees during inquiry concluded on Tuesday.

The contractor named Javed Akram allegedly committed fraud in the department's account with the connivance of Sub-Engineer Muhammad Saleem and Council Officer Bilal Qureshi.

Earlier Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has marked the inquiry to Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang against the contractor on a complaint put up by the local named Muhammad Khalid Mahmood about a sewerage scheme initiated at Basti Ojlan Walla, Moza Jalabad here.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood was taking action against the contractor referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption for registration of a case against the officials found guilty.

He also blacklisted the contract company called Take Star and stopped to hold it further operation.

He said they were pursuing zero tolerance policy on corruption.

He said they would soon start process of holding inspection of all completed development schemes and work to this regard was underway to ensure transparency following vision of CM Punjab.