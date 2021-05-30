UrduPoint.com
Contractors Allege Irregularities, Corruption In Irrigation Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The government contractors associations have alleged corruption and favoritism in the allotment of contracts to blue-eyed contractors in the Irrigation department Kohat division.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, executive member of the provincial government contractors association, Rafiullah Khan and district president government contractors, Omar Hayat Khattak and Secretary Finance Abdur Rehman alleged that XEN Irrigation Kohat Division was involved in allotting contract to favorite contractors in violation for KPPRA rules.

They said that recently their tender's application for Kotal Dam were rejected without any reason in order to pave the way to allot the dam contract to favorite contractor by receiving kickbacks.

They demanded of the Secretary Irrigation, Minister Irrigation and Chief Minister to take notice of irregularities and corruption in the Irrigation department and canceled the allocated tender.

They threatened to boycott all tender in future if inquiry was not order into alleged irregularities in bidding process of tenders.

