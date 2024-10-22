Open Menu

Contractors Directed To Expedite Work On Roads In Shangla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Abdul Munim Khan chairing a meeting here Tuesday directed to expedite work on road construction in District Shangla.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Fawad, representatives of Communication and Works Department and contractors.

Chairman DDAC directed contractors to speed up work on roads ensuring quality of work.

He also directed to use quality material in construction of roads and consider the suggestions and inputs of locals in execution of projects.

He directed construction companies and contractors to clear roads before snowfall and to reduce problems of people by clearing main roads of any debris and rubble. He said that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring responsibilities.

APP/afh/mds/

