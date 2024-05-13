Open Menu

Contractors Directed To Implement Execution Plan For Mohammad Project’s Completion As Per Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Mohmand Dam Project to review construction progress on different key sites.

He had a detailed visit of the inlets and outlets of the three diversion tunnels, the power house and the spillway, said a press release.

The GM/PD Mohmand Dam Project, accompanied by the consultants and the contractors, briefed the Chairman about the ongoing activities and timelines for completion of critical tasks at these sites.

Subsequent to the site visit, the Chairman also presided over a meeting at the project office. Emphasising upon the significance of Mohmand Dam to cope increasing needs of water and energy in the country, the Chairman directed the contractors to implement the execution plan, in letter and spirit, for completion of the project according to the timelines.

Additional resources be deployed to squeeze completion time, he further said.

Earlier, the Chairman was briefed about the progress on diversion works, recovery plan, progress on quarry development and spillway concreting.

It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.

With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. Installed power capacity of the project stands at 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units. The project will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

