Contracts of KMC lands, properties to be made as per market value: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the contracts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) lands and properties will be made according to the market value, and the contracts with various institutions and individuals done in the past are being reviewed in the light of Sindh Local Government Act 2013

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Friday said that the contracts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) lands and properties will be made according to the market value, and the contracts with various institutions and individuals done in the past are being reviewed in the light of Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

The lawyers KMC of should ensure that the cases related to public interest projects are followed up, the orders of the courts will be implemented," the Administrator expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review KMC's progress in the cases pending before Supreme Court, High Court and sub-ordinate courts.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem, Senior Director Culture sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, lawyers of KMC and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed directed that the cases filed by KMC and the cases filed against KMC itself should be followed. "No officer is authorized to disobey the orders given, if that happens strict action will be taken against the delinquent officers," he added.

In the meeting, it was decided that after reviewing all the agreements made in the past, the rent would be adjusted according to the current market value.

Agreements, dues and receivables with other entities including K Electric, Aladin Park and KMC markets were also discussed on the occasion.

The Administrator directed the KMC lawyers to make pursuit of all these cases a top priority especially the cases in public interest.

He said that the lands and assets of KMC would be protected at all costs and the institution would be made financially strong. "Every effort is being made to make the assets of KMC as efficient as possible. Implementation of all relevant rules and regulations should be ensured to make administrative matters transparent and non-controversial," Ahmed directed.

The Administrator said that laws are enacted to bring all things into order and to take necessary and timely decisions.

He asked the KMC lawyers to scrutinize all judicial and legal matters and utilize all the experience to adopt a strategy in interests of the organization as well as the wider interests of the city.

Ahmed said that various departments have been directed to co-operate fully with the law department regarding the cases and they have been asked to provide all the required details and records immediately.

He hoped that the legal team of KMC would meet its own expectations and a better situation would emerge with regard to cases.