Contractual Employees To Get Extension Soon: Chairman PHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:27 PM

Contractual employees to get extension soon: Chairman PHA

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that extension in contract of contractual employees would soon be extended.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that extension in contract of contractual employees would soon be extended.

During a meeting with PHA employees here on Saturday,Janjua said that efforts were being made for early release of pending salaries of 65 contractual employees and their dues would soon be cleared.

The PHA chairman added the contractual employees who failed to get extension in their contracts from last few months would also be given their pending salaries after proper extension in their contracts.

