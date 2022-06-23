Contractual faculty Of MUST E & T sacked on holding strike for unlawful, fallacious demands

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Jun 23 (APP):The State-run Mirpur University Of Science & Technology (MUST) top authorities Thursday dismissed contractual faculty from service and stopped pays & allowances of permanent faculty staff of the Engineering and Technology for holding strike / boycotting classes for unlawful & fallacious demands, it was officially announced by the Varsity management.

Brigadier (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed (Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military) took the stringent action against the protestant faculty of Engineering and Technology on strike - who were badly playing with future of Engineering Students for their illegitimate demands of Technical Allowance which was categorically rejected by Senate of the University, MUST Public Relations Officer told APP here Thursday.

According to the PRO MUST the Vice Chancellor Brigadier (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed has categorically said"University will never ever compromise on the academic loss of the it's students, who are future of the Nation and University will not tolerate to deal heavy-handedly with all those who are sabotaging academic activities and de-railing the running programs of the Engineering and Technology." Brigadier Younis Javed not a single University out of 174 Universities of Pakistan paying Technical Allowance, as it was solely for those engineers working in field. University Senate has clearly rejected the Technical Allowance thereafter there was not any room to further discuss on this matter, therefore claimed of the Engineering faculty of reaching agreement on Technical Allowance with University Administration was totally baseless and absurd.

Formation of Engineering Alliance, constitution of committees & holding of press conferences were utter violations of University rules & regulations and Official norms. These step were subject to E&D proceedings and University would be taken against it. The Vice Chancellor expressed sorrow on brutal act of Engineering and Technology faculty who were trading - off Nation's future on their illegitimate & self-centered motives. For last four weeks (Since first day of strike - 30th May 2022) University Administration headed by Vice Chancellor held various rounds of negotiation for resumption of the classes. Every time said faculty kept on promising that sooner in a day or two they were going to start the classes but unfortunately faculty of the Engineering and Technology on one pretext or another kept on dragging time to this day where University Administration was forced to take measures against the strikers.

University Administration terminated the Services of the faculty of Engineering and Technology on contract besides stopping the pay of permanent faculty and University would take further steps for restoration of academic process in Mirpur University of Science and Technology. Mirpur University would continue to provide quality of education to University students and was well aware of its prime responsibly, would take all steps to take this university to new heights, the PRO added quoting the official statement of the Vice Chancellor.