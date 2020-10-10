Contractual Women Development Centre employees seeks regularization of services

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) : The contractual and ad hoc employees of the State-run Women Development Center Saturday called for immediate regularization of their services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to journalists here , the contractual employees said that immediate past PPP-led coalition government of AJK had appointed the employees on contract or on adhoc basis.

"There are 157 employees in this Women Development Center in AJK and of which, many of them have gone over age for service in other government functionaries in the State", they underlined.

The representatives of the employees of Women Develop Centre appealed to AJK President and the Prime Minister to immediately regularize the services of the contractual or adhoc employees by issuing the formal notification about the permanent employment of the ordinarily-appointed public servants of the department as majority of these employees belong to lower middle class and have no other source of income, their representative underlined.

"We will be grateful of the AJK government for this kind gesture of regularizing the government employees", the representatives said and added that as the AJK government always supported the rights of the employees and many employees were recruited on permanent basis.

"No matter in the centre or in state of AJK the budget for this purpose had already been allocated." The representatives of the ordinary employees said that it was the earnest need of hour to solve the regular employment issue of the employees, serving on ordinary grounds at present.