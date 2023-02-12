UrduPoint.com

Contradictions Abound In Imran Khan's Narrative: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Contradictions abound in Imran Khan's narrative: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Sunday said that contradictions abound in Imran Khan's political narrative.

Talking to a private media channel, he said Imran khan constantly backtracks on his statements and levels false accusations against his political opponents.

After losing the backing of his allies, and getting ousted through a no-confidence motion in the National assembly, Imran fabricated the cypher story to remain relevant in domestic politics, he added.

Reacting to Imran khan's recent statement that the conspiracy against him was internal rather than external, the minister said the PTI chief kept making u-turns and he did the same with his own fabricated story.

Rana Tanveer claimed that by dissolving the assemblies prematurely, Imran Khan tried to create political instability in the country.

"We are ready when the ECP announces the elections, but personally, I think elections should be held simultaneously in the whole country", he said.

He claimed that political opponents were imprisoned in false cases, setting the worst examples of political retaliation in the previous four years.

