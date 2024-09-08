Open Menu

Contrary To PTI's Tall Claims, Masses Rejected Call For Attending Public Rally : Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that contrary to tall claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the people of Pakistan had rejected its rally.

In a special media talk regarding the PTI rally near Sangjani, he said traffic remained normal in Islamabad and the Punjab province.

"Millions of people who were supposed to bring a revolution today, nobody knows where they have gone. Have they gone to some other country or another place ?", he remarked.

He stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had to resort to fake videos to give the impression of huge rally and uploaded false and fake posts on social media to cover up thun attendance.

He said that the PTI was spreading lies and propaganda on social media by sharing old videos of rallies from Kashmir and even Indian Punjab farmers' foot-ages.

He made it clear that the PTI leadership could not escape accountability by such tactics. He said PTI founder chairman will have to face trial for corrupt practices.

The PTI leadership will be held accountable for Tosha Khana fraud, £190 million embezzlement scam, which was biggest corruption case in Pakistan's history.

He remarked that the PTI's leadership both in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completely failed to bring convoys to the public rally. Taking a jibe at the PTI he said:"Tabdeeli Ka Jazba, Tabdeeli ka Janoon, Inna Lillahi wa Anna Ilay Rajiyun."

