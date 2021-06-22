Contribution of PAEC Agri-Scientists acknowledged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has selected Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) scientists to confer three awards for achievements in the field of agriculture research.

In recognition of major achievements in plant mutation breeding and related biotechnologies, PAEC's Agriculture research centre, Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biotechnology (NIAB) Faisalabad has been selected for Outstanding Achievement Award.

Similarly, for the achievements in the same fields, Muhammad Kashif Riaz Khan from PAEC has been selected for the Young Scientist Award, said a news release issued here.

The final award, Outstanding Achievement Award goes to joint winners, Manzoor Hussain, Kashif Riaz Khan, Sajjad Haider, Hafiz Mumtaz Hussain and Allah Ditta of NIAB Faisalabad.

These awards will be presented in the form of certificates jointly signed by Director General IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi and Director General food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Mr. Qu Dongyu.

These awards to PAEC are testament to the technical acumen, dedication and the quality research work being carried out by PAEC scientists.

These awards will be officially announced during the upcoming annual regular session of the IAEA General Conference to be held from 20-24th September 2021 at the IAEA HQs at Vienna, Austria.

Chairman PAEC, Muhammad Naeem has congratulated the scientists for their commendable achievements in agriculture research and expressed hope that this spirit of achieving excellence shall persevere and that their hard work would continue to be recognized both at home and abroad.