Contribution of paramedics acknowledged on International Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer acknowledged the contribution of paramedics on the International Paramedics Day, launched in 2022, saying that they risk their lives to save the lives of emergency victims during any emergency and especially pandemics like COVID.

"Today, we recognise and honour the unwavering commitment, courage, and compassion displayed by paramedics worldwide," he added.

In his message on the International Day, Dr Rizwan Naseer said over 12.8 million victims of different emergencies were saved across Punjab since inception of the Emergency Services Department. Especially during COVID, when no one was willing to come near the COVID victims, Rescue-1122 Emergency Paramedics provided emergency care to over 23,000 to the victims and carried out dignified burials of over 4,000 victims.

He commended rescue paramedics for the selflessness and bravery.

Every day, Ambulance Paramedics confront challenging and often life-threatening situations, providing critical care and support to those in need. Their skills, expertise, and quick thinking make a significant difference in countless lives, and their contributions do not go unnoticed, Dr Rizwan said.

He extended his deepest gratitude to each and every paramedics who served their community and beyond. Their commitment to excellence in pre-hospital care is commendable, and he recognised the vital role they played in the healthcare system.

"All paramedics are the unsung heroes who make a profound impact on society. Their bravery and compassion inspire us all. Today, we honour you and say thank you for your unwavering dedication to saving lives and making a difference," Dr Rizwan Naseer concluded.