Open Menu

Contribution Of Paramedics Acknowledged On International Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Contribution of paramedics acknowledged on International Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Emergency Services Department Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer acknowledged the contribution of paramedics on the International Paramedics Day, launched in 2022, saying that they risk their lives to save the lives of emergency victims during any emergency and especially pandemics like COVID.

"Today, we recognise and honour the unwavering commitment, courage, and compassion displayed by paramedics worldwide," he added.

In his message on the International Day, Dr Rizwan Naseer said over 12.8 million victims of different emergencies were saved across Punjab since inception of the Emergency Services Department. Especially during COVID, when no one was willing to come near the COVID victims, Rescue-1122 Emergency Paramedics provided emergency care to over 23,000 to the victims and carried out dignified burials of over 4,000 victims.

He commended rescue paramedics for the selflessness and bravery.

Every day, Ambulance Paramedics confront challenging and often life-threatening situations, providing critical care and support to those in need. Their skills, expertise, and quick thinking make a significant difference in countless lives, and their contributions do not go unnoticed, Dr Rizwan said.

He extended his deepest gratitude to each and every paramedics who served their community and beyond. Their commitment to excellence in pre-hospital care is commendable, and he recognised the vital role they played in the healthcare system.

"All paramedics are the unsung heroes who make a profound impact on society. Their bravery and compassion inspire us all. Today, we honour you and say thank you for your unwavering dedication to saving lives and making a difference," Dr Rizwan Naseer concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab All Million

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

5 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

7 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

7 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan