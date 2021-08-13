Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that private sector made great development in the medical field and its contribution in the health sector is commendable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that private sector made great development in the medical field and its contribution in the health sector is commendable.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Salam Medical Complex near Kalma Chowk here on Friday. She expressed her pleasure over the set-up. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken revolutionary steps for the development of private sector and business community. She said the government was providing a number of opportunities to the private sector.

She said that private sector hospitals were being empaneled with public sector as well to provide universal health coverage in the province.

"We want to see good quality health facilities in all areas of the province," she said.

The minister said that Punjab Health Foundation was providing interest free loans to medical professionals.

"It is great to see Salam Medical Complex providing good quality health facilities," she added.

The minister said that private sector was playing important role in provision of health services to people and it was encouraging to see private sector coming forward.

She said that the vaccination services had been increased in Punjab and about 600,000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis.

She vowed that by December, all 29.3 million families would be provided health cards.

Punjab government Spokesperson Shaukat Basra, Dr. Zahid and a number of representatives from the medical fraternity were present on the occasion.

Later, The Health Minister visited the complex and checked the facilities and equipment there.