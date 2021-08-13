UrduPoint.com

Contribution Of Private Sector In Health Commendable: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:49 PM

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that private sector made great development in the medical field and its contribution in the health sector is commendable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that private sector made great development in the medical field and its contribution in the health sector is commendable.

She was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Salam Medical Complex near Kalma Chowk here on Friday. She expressed her pleasure over the set-up. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken revolutionary steps for the development of private sector and business community. She said the government was providing a number of opportunities to the private sector.

She said that private sector hospitals were being empaneled with public sector as well to provide universal health coverage in the province.

"We want to see good quality health facilities in all areas of the province," she said.

The minister said that Punjab Health Foundation was providing interest free loans to medical professionals.

"It is great to see Salam Medical Complex providing good quality health facilities," she added.

The minister said that private sector was playing important role in provision of health services to people and it was encouraging to see private sector coming forward.

She said that the vaccination services had been increased in Punjab and about 600,000 people were being vaccinated on daily basis.

She vowed that by December, all 29.3 million families would be provided health cards.

Punjab government Spokesperson Shaukat Basra, Dr. Zahid and a number of representatives from the medical fraternity were present on the occasion.

Later, The Health Minister visited the complex and checked the facilities and equipment there.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Punjab Basra December All From Government Million Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

1 minute ago
 Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of s ..

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of subcontinent of Muslims: Umar J ..

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern T ..

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern Turkey Up to 31 - State Emergen ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Ind ..

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

20 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

20 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.