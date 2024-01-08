Open Menu

Contribution Of Private Sector To Education Praised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Monday said that private educational institutions are sharing the government's burdens. He made these remarks on Monday during the Sir Syed Education Foundation of Pakistan's inter-school debating tournament award distribution ceremony, which was held in Hassanabdal

He continued by saying that although the government was mandated by the Constitution to provide education, this could not be done on its own and would need the assistance of the private sector. " It is a fact that more than 90% of parents send their kids to private schools since these institutions evaluate each student's performance on an individual basis" he added.

He also stated that the emergence of mainstream private educational institutions fosters rivalry among government schools as well, which is essential for the advancement of society.

Dr Azhar Muneer, the former director of the Air Weapons Complex (AWC), the PPP local politician Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan, and the former chief executive officer (education) of Rawalpindi Qazi Zahoor Ul Haq, Ahmed Masood, great-great-grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and other high officials of district administration were also present on this occasion. In the competition, participants from various educational institutions in Taxila, Wah, Hassanabdal, Khanpur, and Haripur demonstrated their abilities.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Amed Masood, great-great-grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, advocated for a resuscitation of the educational philosophy as envisioned by the greatest Muslim reformer and statesman of the 19th century to address the issues and barriers that modern youth face. To build a strong and wealthy Pakistan, he advised the students to acquire an education, concentrate on developing their character, and preserve morals and the truth. He advised the teachers to concentrate on this task to effectively support kids' character development in the classroom.

Prof Tahir Durrani, head of the Sir Syed Education Foundation in his speech stated that Sir Syed brought Islamic culture to the subcontinent and championed the idea of receiving a Western education without compromising religious beliefs and moral principles. He said, "To accomplish these goals, he founded an institute that taught Muslims contemporary education with an emphasis on character development." He noted that the Sir Syed Education Foundation was working along these lines to provide over 15 campuses, primarily in rural areas, with high-quality education for pupils.

