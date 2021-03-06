UrduPoint.com
Contribution Of Religious Schools, Madrassas Hailed

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) ::Religious schools are strongholds of islam and madrassas are giving this country great personalities in the form Ulemas and scholars.

Ustad-ul-Hadeeth, University of Dar ul Uloom, Karachi, Shaykh-ul-Hadith, Hazrat Maulana Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi expressed these views, while addressing a function held at Jamia Madinat-ul-Uloom, Nawa Kalay, Bajaur.

On the occasion, the scholars who graduated from the Hadith Tour were adorned with Dastar Fazilat and certificates were also given to the students. Apart from Shaykh-ul-Hadeeth Hazrat Maulana Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi, Shaykh-ul-Hadeeth Maulana Fazal Haq Dabar Sahib Haq, former Member National Assembly Shaykh-ul-Hadeeth Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Sadiq, Shaykh-ul-Hadeeth Maulana Abdul Rahim Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bajaur District Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Ustad Darul Uloom Karachi Mufti Zakaria Iqbal, Head of University of Madinatul Uloom Nawa Kalay Shaykh-ul-Hadith Maulana Zakirullah also addressed the gathering.

Addressing the function, the speakers and special guest Shaykh-ul-Hadeeth Hazrat Maulana Iftikhar Ahmad Azmi said that religious schools are the strongholds of Islam. Religious madrassas are giving this country great personality as religious madrassas are producing personalities of the best character.

