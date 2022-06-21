UrduPoint.com

'Contributory Pension' System May Reduce Burden On National Exchequer: Senator Naseema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

'Contributory pension' system may reduce burden on national exchequer: Senator Naseema

Senator Naseema Ehsan on Tuesday suggested the federal government to enact pension reforms and adopt 'contributory pension' system to reduce the fiscal stress on national exchequer as done in most of other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Naseema Ehsan on Tuesday suggested the Federal government to enact pension reforms and adopt 'contributory pension' system to reduce the fiscal stress on national exchequer as done in most of other countries.

Contributory pension systems are the most important forms for providing income support to elderly and old-aged people.

The federal government should also impose permanent ban on the import of luxury and non-essential items to curtail the rising import bill, the Senator said in an exclusive chat with APP on special measures to improve economy.

Meanwhile, Senator Naseema said the government should provide best opportunities to the local industries on the other side for alternate production of imported goods.

Shah said the government should utilize country's resources including foreign loans to enhance production capabilities and not for the projects that appeared to be white elephants for the economy.

She stressed for evolving a comprehensive mechanism to regularize and provide legal cover to the business of petroleum products being imported from neighbouring country of Iran.

She said the delay in procurement of fuel from international market was also causing price hikes and the government should develop proper strategies to purchase oil when prices were low in the international market.

The government should expand tax net and make arrangements to bring more people in the tax base in order to enhance revenue and increase spending on uplifting the social sector.

She urged the government to create a business friendly environment by simplifying the taxation system and bring structural reforms.

395

Related Topics

Import Business Iran Oil Price Market From Government Best

Recent Stories

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on ..

FDA to auction 45 commercial, residential plots on 25th

6 minutes ago
 Reversing Trump, US reimposes near total ban on la ..

Reversing Trump, US reimposes near total ban on landmine use

6 minutes ago
 KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teache ..

KP CM announces regularization of all adhoc teachers

8 minutes ago
 Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

Five chicken shops imposed fine of Rs 58,000

8 minutes ago
 HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing ..

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery, preventing power theft in region

8 minutes ago
 63 criminals including 9 POs held

63 criminals including 9 POs held

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.