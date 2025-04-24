Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that administrative control of the Lahore Fort and other historical sites has been transferred from the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) back to the Punjab Archaeology Department.

The update was presented before Justice Shahid Karim by a provincial law officer, who submitted an official notification confirming the transfer. The development comes during the hearing of a petition filed by Irfan Ali, an employee of the Archaeology Department, challenging the earlier handover of key heritage sites—including the Lahore Fort, Shalamar Gardens, and Jahangir’s Tomb—to the WCLA.

In addition to the notification, the law officer also presented the resignation letter of WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari. He told the court that a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary had been held, during which actions were taken in compliance with court directives. Show-cause notices have also been issued to two other officials, the court was told.

A report detailing measures taken against individuals who organized events at four historical sites was also submitted.

However, the petitioner’s counsel objected, arguing that the handover to the Archaeology Department had not yet been implemented on the ground and remained confined to paperwork.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until next week and directed the Chief Secretary to provide a list of all officials involved in the matter.

The court’s latest directions follow an earlier decision, made a day prior, in which it suspended the notifications transferring the sites to WCLA. The court had ordered the Archaeology Department to assume control after WCLA DG Kamran Lashari admitted that private events had been held at the heritage sites in violation of restraining orders issued by the court.

The court had also instructed the Chief Secretary to initiate action against Lashari and other WCLA officials, and to report back with details of the steps taken at the next hearing.