Control Of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Court Awards Five Years Imprisonment, Fine To Narcotics Smuggler

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court awards five years imprisonment, fine to narcotics smuggler

The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced five years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court sentenced five years rigorous imprisonment along with fine to an accused involved in narcotics smuggling while another was awarded one year imprisonment.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) produced the challan of two accused Mukhtar Ahmed and Danish Iqbal who were involved in smuggling and selling of narcotics substance in various areas of the capital.

The CNS court after listening the arguments, awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to Mukhtar Ahmed along with Rs 0.2 million fine failure to which confiscation of property was ordered as well as the court awarded one year imprisonment to Danish.

