Control Of PML-N May Go To Any Other Instead Of Shehbaz Shrif: Senior Journalist Warns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Shehbaz Shrif: Senior Journalist warns

He says the leadership of the party may go to Captain Safdar if Nawaz Sharif’s advices about JUI-F were not followed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) If former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s advices and support regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March were not taken seriously the control and president-ship of the PML-N may go to any other person, a senior journalist revealed.

Hosting a program, senior journalist Arif Hameed Bhatti said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had already discussed that what they should do if their suggestions, advices were completely ignored regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March. He said they both had decided that they should make any other person as president of PML-N instead of Shehbaz Sharrif.

“Avoid from that situation when an order will come from inside Kot Lakhpat Jail that Captain retired Muhammad Safdar is now the president of the party,” Arif Hameed Bhatti warned the PML-N’s incumbent leadership.

He said Maryam Nawaz told her father Nawaz Sharif that his Uncle Nawaz Sharif was playing with them as he did not reach to Lahore airport when they were coming from the UK. “The pressure is mounting on us,” Bhatti quoted Maryam as saying.

In order to substantiate his view about this possible change, he referred to the change in attitude of Captain retired Muhammad Safdar who Arif Hameed Bhatti said was following the tone of his wife Maryam Nawaz. “He has turned some harsh in his tone for last few days and in fact, he is following the tone of his wife Maryam,” said the analyst.

It may be mentioned here that a news also surfaced that Captain retired Muhammad Sadfar had refused to take part in the meeting with JUI-F in the presence of Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, Captain Retired Muhammad Safdar said to JUI-F Chief Fazl that participation in JUI-F’s Azadi March would be on the will and directions of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He told him that he had to talk to him (Safdar) if he wanted to say anything. He also said that he would convey their conversation to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. It must also be clear that since JUI-F Chief announced Azadi March Captain retired Muhammad Safda was seen very active in the whole scenario .

