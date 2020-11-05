UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Control On Inflation Top Priority: Sec Housing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Control on inflation top priority: Sec Housing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha said that relief was being ensured to masses at sahulat bazaars as control on inflation is top priority of the incumbent government.

He said that availability of quality commodities including flour and sugar at fixed prices were being ensured.

Secretary Housing South Punjab expressed these views during surprise visit to sahulat bazaars, vegetable market and flour mills at DG Khan on Thursday.

Liaqat Ali checked the quality and prices of commodities and asked about problems from the citizens .

He said that the purpose of sahulat bazaars is to provide relief to masses and added that there will be no compromise on quality and rates of fruits, vegetables, flour, sugar and others into the bazaars.

He said that Rs 80 per kg sugar is being ensured at sahulat bazaars. He said that profiteering will not be tolerated at any cost.

Secretary Housing ordered officials concerned to ensure quality and availability of commodities.

