Control prices in the holy Ramzdam. D.C Larkana

Published March 05, 2024

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa strictly adhere to the fixed prices of daily food items specially in the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard he will ask the Chamber of Commerce and other institutions to follow the prices set by the government

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection with Ramazan in his office.

He said that the officials of the Chamber of Commerce and various unions of food supply chain and others who are present here will be asked to implement the fixed prices policy for consumption items.

He said that the people were given relief by the market committee in previous Ramzan and the same will be given now.

He further said that I will also ask the assistant commissioners of the four Tehsils to alert market committee. He further said that whatever prices are set by the deputy commissioner's office, the market will run accordingly.

He said that,we will take one member from each institution to investigate the legitimate fixed prices of the products so that the public can get maximum relief. The prices of the following items were fixed on this occasion. Representatives of Chamber of Commerce, Bureau of Supply, Food Market Committee and related institutions participated in the meeting.

