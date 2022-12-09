UrduPoint.com

Control Room At CPO Office Monitor AJK LB Polls Process: SSP Kamran Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2022 ):The Azad Jammu Kashmir police set up a command and control room at CPO office for timely provision of information and remedy of any kind of hindrance during the entire local government elections.

SSP Kamran Ali from Central Police office told APP on Thursday that the control room was established on the special directives of IG AJK, Dr. Amir Sheikh, He said that the CPO control room remained fully active like always to monitor and supervise all three phases of the local bodies elections held in Mirpur division.

The control room maintained close liaison with all stakeholders, including regional and districts control rooms, he added.

Kamran Ali said that in addition to wireless communication, the following sources are also available at the CPO Central Control Room *Emergency Contact:* 05822-930800, 05822-930840 and 05822-930826.

*Fax:*05822-930808*Whatsapp:* 0355-8440000*email:* cpoajkmzd@gmail.com

