Control Room Being Set Up To Guide Citizens During Lockdown: ICT Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Control room being set up to guide citizens during lockdown: ICT Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have decided to set up a control room for assisting citizens during the lockdown in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have decided to set up a control room for assisting citizens during the lockdown in the city.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting which was presided over by Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqiar and attended by all the Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents Police, Additional Inspectors General and Superintendents Police of all zones.

The control room would promptly respond to the complaints of the citizens, a press release issued here said on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting that the police personnel would be imparted training to ensure their safety against the COVID-19 during the course of the duty.

A special awareness campaign would also be launched to sensitize the citizens about the virus.

The IGP directed all the SPs to conduct meetings with the representatives of civil society and people of slum areas to sensitize them about challenging situation and protective measures against the virus.

He also directed to provide gloves, masks sensitizers and other medical equipment to the personnels. Aamir Zulfiqar said purpose of all those steps was to secure lives of policemen and citizens. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in that regard.

