Control room established at DC office in Ziarat for tourists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer on Wednesday said that all the tourists visiting Ziarat district are informed that a control room has been set up in the office of Deputy Commissioner to alleviate any problem due to snowfall in Ziarat.

According to DC announcement, in case of emergency situation, tourists will contact on following these numbers, 08339200400, 0833920052 and 03145926893.