UrduPoint.com

Control Room Established At DC Office In Ziarat For Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Control room established at DC office in Ziarat for tourists

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer on Wednesday said that all the tourists visiting Ziarat district are informed that a control room has been set up in the office of Deputy Commissioner to alleviate any problem due to snowfall in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer on Wednesday said that all the tourists visiting Ziarat district are informed that a control room has been set up in the office of Deputy Commissioner to alleviate any problem due to snowfall in Ziarat.

According to DC announcement, in case of emergency situation, tourists will contact on following these numbers, 08339200400, 0833920052 and 03145926893.

Related Topics

Ziarat All

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Has Phone Conversations With Tokayev, P ..

Lukashenko Has Phone Conversations With Tokayev, Putin on Kazakhstan Crisis

5 minutes ago
 Govt focused to resolve people's problems: CM

Govt focused to resolve people's problems: CM

5 minutes ago
 Settlement of Kashmir issue only key to regional p ..

Settlement of Kashmir issue only key to regional peace, progress and prosperity: ..

5 minutes ago
 One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 One in 20 people in UK have Covid: official data

One in 20 people in UK have Covid: official data

9 minutes ago
 Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media ..

Thirteen dead in Philadelphia house fire: US media

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.