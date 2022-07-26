Control room established at NHA to monitor floods situation

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to establish a Control Room for monitoring the floods situation in different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Tuesday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to establish a Control Room for monitoring the floods situation in different parts of the country.

The minister issued these directions while chairing an emergency meeting at the NHA headquarters, said a press release issued here.

The minister was informed that all NHA field officers and staff were on high alert across the country, especially in Balochistan.

All field officers were directed to remain in touch with the Control Room at all times and share updates regarding latest floods situation and losses caused thereby.

The bridge on the Hub river on the national highway N-25, connecting Karachi and Balochistan collapsed, however traffic movement continued without interruption.