Control Room established for monsoon at DC Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :In view of the monsoon rains, the district administration Peshawar, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department and concerned Town Municipal Administration (TMA) on Monday have conducted joint exercises besides establishing a control room in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, Peshawar.

In this regard, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Hajra Saleem from PDMA, Owais Afridi from Rescue 1122, Sub-Engineer Iftikhar Khan and officers of other concerned departments visited Kabul River on Monday and reviewed the flow of water at various points.

On this occasion, the concerned TMAs and Field Revenue staff was directed to monitor the flow of water in the river for 24 hours and to inform the Control Room in case of any emergency on Phone No. 091-9211338. The teams of Rescue 1122 conducted joint exercises to battle any emergency situation.