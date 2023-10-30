Control room established for repatriation of illegal foreigners

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A control room has been established at the Commissioner's office for the repatriation of illegal foreigners from the Karachi Division.

In pursuance of the decision taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Sindh Home Minister, a control room having telephone numbers 021-99205645 and 99022477 was established at the office of Divisional Commissioner Karachi for monitoring of repatriation process of the illegal foreigners.

The Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abdul Maroof was nominated as the focal person and Assistant Yousuf Khan as In-charge of the control room.

All the Deputy Commissioners of the Karachi Division were also asked to establish a control room at their respective office to monitor the repatriation process of illegal foreigners.

They were also directed to prepare a communication plan for swift and efficient transportation of illegal foreigners from their residing places to holding points at the Chaman border.