Control Room Established In CDA For Uninterrupted Facilities On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established the Control Room in the Authority's headquarters to provide the best facilities to public without interruption during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to the CDA officials, the relevant staff will be present from June 28 to July 2 during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The staff of DMA Directorates including Water Supply, MPO, Street Lights, M&RM, Roads, Environment (East and West), City Sewerage Division will perform their duties in the control room established as per the details.

In this regard, duties have also been distributed among the staff so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Citizens can also register their complaints at 9252962 and 9253016 at the control room set up at CDA headquarters.

Furthermore, on the direction of the CDA administration, the Sanitation Wing has also completed its arrangements with a comprehensive and concrete strategy to maintain high standards of sanitation in the city during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulties during Eid-ul-Azha Holidays. In this regard, the Sanitation Wing has also issued its helpline numbers 9213908, 9203216, 9211555 and 1334 for the guidance of the public so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. It should be noted that the complaints received will be resolved in a timely manner.

