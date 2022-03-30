Control room established to ensure peace in local body election

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established an emergency control room in Chief Minister Secretariat to ensure peaceful holding of local body elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established an emergency control room in Chief Minister Secretariat to ensure peaceful holding of local body elections.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday, Muhsin Iqbal, Deputy Secretary CM Secretariat has been nominated as focal person for the control room.

The emergency control room would coordinate with stakeholders relating to information and emergencies and inform CM besides taking steps to prevent any untoward incident during the polls.

The emergency control room can be accessed on 091-111-712-713, Fax No. 091-9210707 and Whatsapp No. 0304-1033435.