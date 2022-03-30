UrduPoint.com

Control Room Established To Ensure Peace In Local Body Election

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Control room established to ensure peace in local body election

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established an emergency control room in Chief Minister Secretariat to ensure peaceful holding of local body elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established an emergency control room in Chief Minister Secretariat to ensure peaceful holding of local body elections.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday, Muhsin Iqbal, Deputy Secretary CM Secretariat has been nominated as focal person for the control room.

The emergency control room would coordinate with stakeholders relating to information and emergencies and inform CM besides taking steps to prevent any untoward incident during the polls.

The emergency control room can be accessed on 091-111-712-713, Fax No. 091-9210707 and Whatsapp No. 0304-1033435.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections Government

Recent Stories

Sabira Islam calls on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shah ..

Sabira Islam calls on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shaheen

34 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 81355 cuseces water

IRSA releases 81355 cuseces water

36 seconds ago
 Mengal calls upon leaders to practice politics wit ..

Mengal calls upon leaders to practice politics within democratic norms

37 seconds ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

39 seconds ago
 Maintaining law & order main responsibility of pol ..

Maintaining law & order main responsibility of police, says RPO

42 seconds ago
 Benazir Girls Public School organises prize distri ..

Benazir Girls Public School organises prize distribution ceremony

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.