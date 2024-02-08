Control Room established to facilitate general public: DC Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwarul Haq Thursday said that they have established a Control Room to ensure the peaceful conduct of the General Election 2024.

He said the Bajaur District Election Control Room has been established in the DC Conference room to ensure the peaceful conduct of General Election 2024.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwar along with District Police Officer Bajaur Kashif Zulfiqar also paid a visit to the District Control Room and reviewed the staff and other arrangements in detail.

District Bajaur public can contact control room phone numbers 0942220558 and 0942220559 regarding any emergency or complaint, he informed.

The Control Room will remain in close contact with the relevant stakeholders regarding all activities, information and emergency situation related to the General Election 2024 and provide all necessary information to the higher authorities till the end of the elections to remedy any untoward incident, he added.

He said the election process continued over PK-19, PK-20, and PK-21, all provincial seats, in the General Elections-2024 in District Bajaur as Feb 8 (Thursday) has been declared a holiday in the district so that voters can exercise their right to vote freely and easily.

However, all officers and other officials engaged in General Election Duty in any capacity have been directed to perform their duties as per the said date.