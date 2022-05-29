Control room established to monitor Balochistan LG polls

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A control room has been set up in the office of IG Police Balochistan on Sunday for monitoring of local body elections 2022 smoothly going on in 32 districts of Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili, IG Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt, ACS Balochistan Home Hashim Ghalzai and Secretary Local Government Balochistan Dostin Jamaldini are present in the control room for direct monitoring of the elections.

Balloting is going smoothly at all the polling stations as voters cast their votes in large numbers at polling stations.

However, no untoward incident has been reported so far.

Strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations.