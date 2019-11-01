UrduPoint.com
Control Room Established To Monitor JUI-F Azadi March

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:23 PM

Control Room established to monitor JUI-F Azadi march

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established control Room in the Strategy & Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for monitoring the JUI-F Azadi March passing through the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established control Room in the Strategy & Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for monitoring the JUI-F Azadi March passing through the province.

It was notified by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Central Room shall be functional with immediate effect round the clock for monitoring law & order situation and receiving complaints and other allied issues pertaining to JUI-F Azadi March. The telephone Numbers 091-9210300 and 091-9210036 will be available (24/7)for communication.

