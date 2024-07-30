Control Room Established To Monitor Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 11:07 PM
CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has established a control room in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in view of the recent rains, the staff will be alert all the time to deal with any flooding situation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has established a control room in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board in view of the recent rains, the staff will be alert all the time to deal with any flooding situation. The order to remain in the field has also been issued and the leaves of the staff concerned have also been cancelled.
According to the details, RCB staff would be available round the clock to deal with any kind of emergency situation.
In addition, the sanitary supervisors and other relevant staff will be present in their respective areas and will review the entire situation.
Additional CEOs briefed the RCB chief on the control room mechanism and ongoing water draining activities.
RCB management has decided to take strict legal action against those found negligent.
Emergency helpline has also been established any information and complaints can be registered by calling at UAN 051-111-07-07-07 and Complaint Unit 051-9274422.
