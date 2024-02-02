Control room for election 2024 setup

An Emergency Control Room has been established here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat for holding peaceful upcoming General Elections 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) An Emergency Control Room has been established here at Chief Minister’s Secretariat for holding peaceful upcoming General Elections 2024.

The Emergency Control Room will be functional from February 7 to 9.

It will coordinate all kind of activities and information and emergencies with relevant stakeholders; and bring the information into the notice of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the finalization of the General Elections.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Secretary of the Secretariat Mohsin Iqbal has been nominated as focal person of the Emergency Control Room. The Emergency Control Room can be accessed on the UAN No 091-111-712-713, Fax No. 091-9210707 and Whatsapp No. 0343-2222949.

APP/fam