Control Room For Flash Floods 2022 Established At BISP Headquarters To Assist Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 09:59 PM

A "Control Room for Flash Floods 2022" has been established at BISP headquarters for coordination and disbursement of Government Emergency Cash Assistance to the affectees of flash floods 2022 across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A "Control Room for Flash Floods 2022" has been established at BISP headquarters for coordination and disbursement of Government Emergency Cash Assistance to the affectees of flash floods 2022 across the country.

The control room has been established on the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri.

The said Control Room will be fully operational from August 26. People can visit BISP headquarters or contact at 051-9246312 from 08:00 AM to 07:00 PM for the assistance and other related information.

Mr. Muhammad Khalifa, Director (Field Operations) BISP will monitor and oversee the whole activities of the control room. He may also be contacted at 051-9246352.

Moreover 97 campsites have also been established for the disbursement of financial aid to the flood affectees of Balochistan.

In order to get registered in the Emergency Cash Assistance programme, the affected families would need to SMS CNIC number on 8171.

Once the eligibility SMS is received from 8171 the emergency cash can be collected from the nearest payment center.

The staff of Benazir Income Support Programme is present at the campsites established in flood affected areas and is monitoring to ensure the transparent disbursement of financial aid.

The administration of BISP has canceled the holidays of BISP staff with the instructions to fully coordinate and facilitate the flood affectees in their respective regions.

A total of 170 campsites have been established for the disbursement of financial aid to the flood affectees of Sindh and the disbursement of emergency cash will be started from Friday.

Those flood affected families who have still not registered themselves are advised to immediately SMS their CNIC number on 8171 to check their eligibility status for the financial assistance.

