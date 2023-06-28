Open Menu

Control Room Made Operational To Monitor Mega Cleaning Operations On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government Punjab Parvaiz Iqbal has said that staff will be present in the field on all the three days of Eid in order to make all the districts free from litter.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Local Government Department has completed all arrangements to ensure cleanliness in cities, towns and villages on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. In this regard, a control room headed by Secretary Local Government board has been activated.

109 officers and employees will perform duties in three shifts in the control room. First shift from 9 am to 5 pm, second shift from 5 pm to 1 am and third shift from 1 am to 9 am will be present in the control room to resolve complaints.

The control room staff will also supervise the ongoing cleaning operations of other waste management companies and local governments including Lahore.

He said that control room numbers have also been issued for filing complaints. Citizens can contact given numbers in case of any complaint: 99214831, 99214837, 99214840, 99214841, 99214883.

Apart from this, helpline 1198 representatives will also be present in the control room. In cities where waste management companies are present, citizens can also contact the helpline of the respective waste management company on 1139 in case of complaints.

