Control Room Set Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Control room set up

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A control room has been set up at the office of Director Local Government, Commissioner Complex, to monitor the election process.

The staff of the local department has been deployed on three shifts from February 7-9. Superintendent Muhammad Nazir Chishti will be the incharge of the control room. A land line number 041-9200073 has been established at the control room.

