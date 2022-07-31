UrduPoint.com

Control Room Set Up At Addl IGP Office For Security Monitoring

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Control room set up at Addl IGP office for security monitoring

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has set up a control room at his office for strict monitoring of the security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram.

Presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements here on Sunday, the additional IGP said that there would be no compromise on maintaining peace during Muharram.

He said that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that the month of Muharram taught us the lesson of patience and brotherhood.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged people to cooperate with police in maintaining peace and inform police in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

