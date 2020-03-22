UrduPoint.com
Control Room Set Up At DC Camp Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Control room set up at DC camp office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A control room set up by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar at Deputy Commissioner camp office is functioning round the clock in the wake of prevailing situation of coronavirus.

General public is appealed to register their complaints and confirmed reports of persons returning from other countries. The control room is allotted Phone Nos. 02449370334 and 02449370337 while complaints can also be registered at whatsapp No. 03482376430.

The public is advised to restrain from providing wrong information and resort to only true and correct complaint so that attention could be given on correct complaints.

