Control Room Set Up At DC Office To Monitor Situation On Youm-e-Ashoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

Control room set up at DC Office to monitor situation on Youm-e-Ashoor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::The district administration had established Muharram Control Room here at DC Office to monitor the situation on Youm-e-Ashoor besides taking foolproof security arrangements on Tuesday to avert any untoward incident during Muharram.

DPO Captain (R) Mustansar Feroz said that CCTV cameras have also been installed in and around all the Imambargahs and routes of the Zuljinnah processions, adding that the representatives of 32 different departments were monitoring the security situation round-the-clock.

